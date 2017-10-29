- Letchworth State Park named #1 Best Attraction in New York StatePosted 7 days ago
- Monroe County Social Host Law – Underage drinking is unsafe, unhealthy and unacceptablePosted 7 days ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 7 days ago
- Community invited to fire safety E.D.I.T.H. DrillPosted 3 weeks ago
- Fall Home 2017Posted 4 weeks ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 1 month ago
- Brockport Fall Sports PreviewsPosted 2 months ago
James T. Appleton
Hilton: On October 26, 2017. Predeceased by his sons, Robert Louis and Thomas James Appleton. He is survived by Ruth (Beikirch), his wife of 64 years and children, Bill (Patty), Ronald, Stephen (Loreen) Appleton & Linda (Anthony) Gaudino; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; sisters-in-law, Marian Wickes, Dorothy Latone, Joyce (Roger) King & Barbara Beikirch.
Friends may call Monday 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton and are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 AM in St. Mark’s Church, Kuhn Road. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. Mark’s Church or Lollypop Farm in his memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login