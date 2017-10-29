Don't miss
- Letchworth State Park named #1 Best Attraction in New York StatePosted 7 days ago
- Monroe County Social Host Law – Underage drinking is unsafe, unhealthy and unacceptablePosted 7 days ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 7 days ago
- Community invited to fire safety E.D.I.T.H. DrillPosted 3 weeks ago
- Fall Home 2017Posted 4 weeks ago
- Spencerport High School discusses substance abuse in the communityPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 1 month ago
- Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers flu shotsPosted 1 month ago
- Brockport Fall Sports PreviewsPosted 2 months ago
Jean E. Schaubert
By Admin on October 29, 2017
Chili: Saturday, October 21, 2017 went home to be with her husband of 51 years, Bruce. She is also predeceased by sister, Marion Rewald; brother, Charles Rewald and nephew, Mark Rewald. Survived by nephews, Matthew and Lucas Rewald; sister-in-law, Carole Rewald; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was a retiree of Kodak, an avid bowler and loved greeting cards.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login