Jean E. Schaubert

Chili: Saturday, October 21, 2017 went home to be with her husband of 51 years, Bruce. She is also predeceased by sister, Marion Rewald; brother, Charles Rewald and nephew, Mark Rewald. Survived by nephews, Matthew and Lucas Rewald; sister-in-law, Carole Rewald; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was a retiree of Kodak, an avid bowler and loved greeting cards.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.