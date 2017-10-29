- Letchworth State Park named #1 Best Attraction in New York StatePosted 7 days ago
Kathleen M. Haefele
Bergen: October 26, 2017, age 64. Survived by her loving husband, Matthew Haefele; her sister, Pamela (Carl) Wager; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan (Debbie), & Stephen (Sharon) Haefele; mother-in-law, Shirley Haefele; several nieces and nephews & great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to call Saturday Nov. 4th from 11-2 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may donate to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation or an animal rescue organization of your choice.
