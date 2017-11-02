Jake Kasper

Hilton: October 28, 2017, age 30. Predeceased by his mother Lisa Kasper and grandmother, Mary Hammar. Survived by his father, Donald N. Kasper; his daughter, Hailey Kasper; and her mother, Alla Rezenichenko; his sister, Melissa Kasper; grandparents, Don (Kay) Kasper, & Peter (Diane) Hammar; as well as many aunts, uncles and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Services and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.