Ronald B .A. Beiswenger

Brockport: Passed away suddenly on Sunday October 29, 2017 at the age of 70. Predeceased by his parents Warren and Arlene (Gustke) Beiswenger. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie, daughter Tanya (Irene Richard) Beiswenger, son Aaron Beiswenger, and brother Roger (Kathy) Beiswenger.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday November 2nd at 11AM in the Pullman Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 E. Park Street, Albion, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pullman Unitarian Universalist Church in Ronald’s memory.

