Thomas J. Kuter, Sr.

Churchville: On October 28, 2017, peacefully at age 84. Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy and Edith, parents and sibling. Tom is survived by his wife, Dawn; children, Tom (Jean), Dennis (Teal), Kenneth (Susan), Carrie (Mike) Mauro, Christopher (Debra), Nancy (Paul) Grabenstetter, Tina (Christoper) Tesoro, Todd Pimm; 15 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Joseph (June) Kuter, Gerald (Joan) Kuter; brother in law, Nick Cardinale and several nieces & nephews.

Tom was a member of Churchville Lions Club, Batavia Car Club and was founder of TJ Enterprises Inc. To share a memory or send a condolence to the family visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

His funeral service will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 11 North Main St., Churchville on Saturday, November 4th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Churchville Lions Loan Closet, P.O. Box 364 Churchville, NY 14428.