- On the ballot for Election Day 2017Posted 2 days ago
- Spencerport Chihuahua goes viralPosted 2 days ago
- Wegmans introduces tool to help consumers navigate Medicare Part DPosted 2 days ago
- FASNY reminds New Yorkers to change clocks, check batteriesPosted 2 days ago
- Sweden Town Board takes no action on proposed zoning changePosted 1 week ago
- Medicare recipients encouraged to review current health planPosted 1 week ago
- Letchworth State Park named #1 Best Attraction in New York StatePosted 2 weeks ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 2 weeks ago
Kurt W. Gurgel
Hilton: On November 5, 2017. He is predeceased by his wife, Anna Mae (2002) and his son, Dale (1960). Kurt is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Karen (James) Stenzel, Brenda (Wade) Patrick, Patricia (Michael) Gorman & Mark (Shawna) Gurgel; his step-children, Lawrence Resch, Donna (Robert) Geil, Sheila (John) Hooker, Sandra (Daniel) Rockafellow & Carla (Terrence) Vick; 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral Service will be held Thursday 11 AM. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to American Diabetes Association, Arthritis Foundation or American Behcets Disease Assoc. in his memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login