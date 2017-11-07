Kurt W. Gurgel

Hilton: On November 5, 2017. He is predeceased by his wife, Anna Mae (2002) and his son, Dale (1960). Kurt is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Karen (James) Stenzel, Brenda (Wade) Patrick, Patricia (Michael) Gorman & Mark (Shawna) Gurgel; his step-children, Lawrence Resch, Donna (Robert) Geil, Sheila (John) Hooker, Sandra (Daniel) Rockafellow & Carla (Terrence) Vick; 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral Service will be held Thursday 11 AM. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to American Diabetes Association, Arthritis Foundation or American Behcets Disease Assoc. in his memory.