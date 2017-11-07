Nancy H. Taylor

Hilton: November 6, 2017 at age 84. Predeceased by husband, Cedric “Slim” Taylor; son-in-law, Jerry Buccola; and brother, Donald Gerow. Survived by children, Paul (Amanda) Tramonto, Bob (Patty) Tramonto, & Cathy Buccola; sister, Dolores Jonasse; brother, John (Linda) Gerow; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Thursday at 11 AM at the Calvary Chapel of Greece. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Center. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.