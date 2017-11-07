Robert C. Amis

Greece/Goose Bay: November 3, 2017, age 74. Survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Laurie Andre-Amis; son, Peter Clair Amis; daughter, Alana Andre Amis; sister, Nancy Krill; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph, Richard (Pam), James (Gina), & William Andre; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother-in-law, Joseph Krill and sister-in-law, Mary Pat Dennis-Andre.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 2-5 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Memorial Service will be held at 5 PM, and a Celebration of Bob’s life will continue at 6PM at the Hilton Exempts Club. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Spinal Cord Injury Association, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Sarah’s Guest House, 100 Roberts Ave., Syracuse, NY 13207.