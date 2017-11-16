Ann C. Linder

Chili, NY/South Bury, CT – Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at age 80. Went to be with our Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary; husband, Frank Linder; and dearly departed loved ones. Survived by her daughters, Bernadette (John) Montgomery, Loreto (Thomas) McGough, Nicola McGillicuddy (Danial) Jenks; grandchildren, Kelly (Christopher) Bellamy, Colleen Montgomery (Aman Williamson) and Sean Montgomery (Brittney Dimick), Ryan, Nicole McGough; great-grandchildren, Logan, Isabella and Jayce; sister, Kathleen Conway; brother, Michael Keogh. Ann was devoted to her faith and family.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Saturday 10AM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Rd. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or any animal shelter in her name.