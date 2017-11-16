Don't miss
Charles E. DeVay, Sr.
By Admin on November 16, 2017
Hilton – On November 11, 2017, Survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Jean (Chet) Anderson, Stephen DeVay, Joanne (Brian) Murphy, Randy DeVay, Charles “Chip” (JoAnne) DeVay & Timothy DeVay; 9 grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy (Willard) Knapp & Gertrude Monteau.
Friends may call Friday from 12-1PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Memorial Service will be held at 1PM. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to American Diabetes Association in his memory.
