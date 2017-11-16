Garold A. “Hoppy” Hopkins

North Chili – Tuesday, November 14, 2017 peacefully at age 84. Predeceased by his parents, Garold and Marian; brother, Roger and sister, Phoebe Thoden. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley; children, Brad (Barb), Bruce (Maryjo), Bart (Roberta), Brian (Regina), Barb (Don) Duritza and Beth (Don) Wacenske; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Hart, Lois Houghtling, Prudence Gleason and Diane Hopkins; many nieces and nephews. Hoppy was a strong family man and will be greatly missed.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Saturday 11-2. Funeral Service to follow 2 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of choice.