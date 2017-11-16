Gerald L. Huff

Churchville – November 7, 2017 Gerald passed away peacefully at age 89 in Saint George, UT. He was born September 8, 1928 in Dansville, NY to Allan Huff and Frances Elwell Huff and was the 11th of 12 children. Predeceased by his wife, Shirley of 44 years. Survived by his children, Rick (Susan) Huff, Gerald (Carol) Huff, Starr Griffith and James Huff; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Ralph Huff; step children, Pamela (Michael) Headlee, Jeffrey Steele, Joel (Jaylene) Steele; 23 step grandchildren; 51 step great grandchildren. For more information about Gerry please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com. Gerry joined the Army at 18 and proudly served for 21 years. He served in the Honor Guard for General Douglas MacArthur from 1947 to 1951 in Tokyo, Japan. While in the service he met his wife, Shirley, who also served in the Army and they were married in 1951. After retiring from the service, he settled in Churchville, NY where they raised their four children. In 1979 he became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he faithfully served in many capacities.

He worked for the Churchville-Chili school district until he retired. His wife Shirley passed away in 1995. Gerry married Edith Purdy Steele in 2002 and they resided in Bloomfield, NY until 2015 when they moved to St. George, UT.

His memorial service will be held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 365 Parrish St., Canandaigua, NY on Friday, November 17 at 11 AM. Visitation will be Friday, November 17, from 4-8 PM at the funeral home, 21 S. Main St., Churchville. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 18 at 11 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1250 English Road, Rochester. Interment will follow in the Riga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or online in Gerry’s memory.