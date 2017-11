Mildred A. Taylor

By Admin on November 24, 2017

Greece, NY – On November 21, 2017. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Irvine R. of 67 years. She is survived by 2 daughters, Sue M. (Donald) Wantke, Bonnie J. (Gordon) Weller; 3 grandchildren, Jeffrey Wantke, William (Jacquie) Wantke, Adam (Elizabeth) Weller; 2 great-grandsons, Tyler & Lydon; 2 great-granddaughters, Alexa & Rylie; several nieces & nephews.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (South of Maiden Lane) on Sunday 7-9 PM. Private Entombment, Riverside Cemetery.