David H. Smalley

Hilton – Nov. 21, 2017. David Smalley, 72. Survived by his devoted wife , Judith; his sons, Jason D. (Mary Ann) and Jonathan D. Smalley; his brother, Dale (Terry Jean) Smalley; grandchildren, Ashley, Elizabeth & Haley Smalley; father-in-law, William F. Kast; sister-in-law, Pamela (Matthew) Dovidio; brothers-in-law, Robert & David Kast; several nieces, nephews & many friends. Dave was a longtime music teacher and band director at Hilton Central School.

Friends invited to call FRI. Dec. 1st from 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Memorial Service, SAT. Dec. 2nd at 2 o’clock at Hilton United Methodist Church. Those wishing may contribute to The Alzheimer’s Association or Hilton Education Foundation in Dave’s memory.