Jean M. Toal

Hilton – Home at last on November 22, 2017, age 83. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Al Toal Jr. Survived and cherished by her children, Kathleen (James) LaValley, Al III (Linda) Toal, Tim (Sue) Toal , Wendy Roets, Kathryn (Blake) Avery, & Jeremy (Dyanne Rousseau) Toal; loved by 16 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren. Also an extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Jean’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life on Monday at 2 PM at St. John’s Home Chapel, 150 Highland Ave. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Children Awaiting Parents, 274 N. Goodman St., Suite D103, Roch., NY 14607. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.