Louise A. Stenzel

Gates – Friday, November 17, 2017, age 86. Survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Richard; son, Scott R. Stenzel; 2 granddaughters, Heather (Chris) Truex and Jena Stenzel; 3 great-grandchildren, Calix, Casin and Emma. Louise was a manager at Westgate Hallmark Store, a member of the Gates Ladies Auxiliary and had a love for decorating.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.