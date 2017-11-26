Don't miss
- 2017 Home for the HolidaysPosted 3 days ago
- Registration open for Empire State Ride to End CancerPosted 6 days ago
- 2017 Election ResultsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Schools invite volunteers to give feedback on budgetPosted 2 weeks ago
- Women hunters are great for the sportPosted 2 weeks ago
- Wegmans introduces tool to help consumers navigate Medicare Part DPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 1 month ago
Louise A. Stenzel
By Admin on November 26, 2017
Gates – Friday, November 17, 2017, age 86. Survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Richard; son, Scott R. Stenzel; 2 granddaughters, Heather (Chris) Truex and Jena Stenzel; 3 great-grandchildren, Calix, Casin and Emma. Louise was a manager at Westgate Hallmark Store, a member of the Gates Ladies Auxiliary and had a love for decorating.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login