- Clarkson Town Board members review architectural updates for Brook Field at Clarkson projectPosted 14 hours ago
- Brockport’s Holiday Light SpectacularPosted 14 hours ago
- Disaster assistance available to NY Non-Profits affected by floodingPosted 14 hours ago
- 2017 Home for the HolidaysPosted 4 days ago
- Registration open for Empire State Ride to End CancerPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Election ResultsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Schools invite volunteers to give feedback on budgetPosted 2 weeks ago
- Women hunters are great for the sportPosted 2 weeks ago
- Wegmans introduces tool to help consumers navigate Medicare Part DPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hawley appeals to state officials for bridge repair fundingPosted 1 month ago
Carlton M. Straub
Greece – November 25, 2017. Predeceased by daughter, Sister Margaret Straub O.C.S.O. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; 2 sons, Martin Carl & Michael David (Amy); 1 daughter, Dr. Mary Kay (Don) Szwejbka; 2 grandchildren, Colleen & Kevin; many step grandchildren & many step great-grandchildren. Army Staff Sgt. Veteran of WWII Signal Corp. Senior Research Engineer. Retiree from Eastman Kodak Co. with 36 years of service. Life Member of TCA Train Collectors Assoc.
Memorial Funeral Mass on Wednesday 9:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church (North Greece Rd.). Private interment: Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login