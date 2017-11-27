Carlton M. Straub

Greece – November 25, 2017. Predeceased by daughter, Sister Margaret Straub O.C.S.O. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; 2 sons, Martin Carl & Michael David (Amy); 1 daughter, Dr. Mary Kay (Don) Szwejbka; 2 grandchildren, Colleen & Kevin; many step grandchildren & many step great-grandchildren. Army Staff Sgt. Veteran of WWII Signal Corp. Senior Research Engineer. Retiree from Eastman Kodak Co. with 36 years of service. Life Member of TCA Train Collectors Assoc.

Memorial Funeral Mass on Wednesday 9:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church (North Greece Rd.). Private interment: Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .