Rita Knapp (Tebo)

Hilton – Nov. 28, 2017. Rita Knapp, 79. Survived by her devoted husband, James; her children, Michael Knapp, Kathleen (Kimm) Rhoades, Christopher Knapp and Patricia (Tracy) White; grandchildren, Courtney (Jose) Vallejo, Melissa (Charles) Bearce, Allison (Cory) Holz, Maria & Sarah Knapp, David Borrelli, Adam, Emily & Jacob Bark; great-grandchildren, Christian, Nicolas & Andrew. Predeceased by great granddaughter, Caroline.

Friends are invited to call THURS. 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass, FRI. at 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church. Private interment. Those wishing may contribute to the Kathleen A. Tenny Animal Shelter or Hilton Fire Dept. in Rita’s memory.