Therese F. Henchen
Greece – On November 26, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, John E. (Sonny) Henchen, Jr. (2004); Survived by her daughter, Christine (Dennis) Spangenburg; sons, Mark (Joanne), Donald (Denise), James & Michael (Nancy) Henchen; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Foos and sisters, Mary Foos & Marguerite Hempel.
Friends may call Thursday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM in St. Lawrence Church, 1000 N. Greece Rd. Interment Parma Corners Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to St. Joseph’s House of Hospitality or charity of your choice in her memory.
