Loretta V. Smith
By Admin on November 30, 2017
Hilton – On November 26, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, William E. Smith (1996); Survived by her children, Dennis (Sandy) Smith, Deborah Consul, Thomas (Sharon), Philip (Tina), David (Janet), Timothy (Debra) Smith; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; also her sister, Evelyn (Jay) Stroupe.
Memorial Service on Saturday 11AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hilton. Interment private Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School or American Cancer Society in her memory.
