Robert E. “Bob” Schultz
Clarendon – Passed away on November 28, 2017 at the age of 64. Predeceased by his parents, Edward and Bertha Schultz and long-time companion Sally Share. He is survived by 6 siblings; Carol Arcoutte (Edward Bombard), James Schultz (Sharon Aman), David (Linda) Schultz, Nancy (Renard) Powell, Cathy Schultz and Randy Schultz (Debra Goodfriend) also survived by aunts, Alma Schultz, Laurie Schultz and Sandra Crippin and special friend Eileen Hetzel, also many nieces, nephews, cousins and his faithful dog Benny.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday December 2nd at 1 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport.
