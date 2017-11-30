- Clarkson Town Board members review architectural updates for Brook Field at Clarkson projectPosted 4 days ago
Rose C. Fazio
Spencerport – Formerly of Chili, NY and Batavia, NY, 90, passed away November 28, 2017 at Wedgewood Nursing Home. Predeceased by husband, Joseph G. Fazio who passed away in 2014; parents, Samuel and Theresa (Lombardo) DeFazio; brother, Joseph Samuel DeFazio and sister Delores (DeFazio) Baily. Survived by sister, Mary (DeFazio) Webb and brother-in-law Arden Webb; sister-in-law Ann DeFazio; children, Frank Fazio, Joseph Fazio and Cynthia (Fazio) Voorhees and son-in-law Steve Voorhees; grandchildren, Charlene, Ryan (Christine) Voorhees , Andrea (Michael) Cutaia, Dustin Fazio, Carlee Fazio; great grand-child, Angelo Cutaia and many nieces and nephews.
Rose served in the workforce in many capacities; as a worker at Hickey Freeman in Rochester, and as a secretary at Spencerport school systems and Dox Drugs. Her main focus was her family. Her interests included music and played the organ and art with various classes in watercolor and oils. For more information about Rose, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Visitation is Friday, December 1st 10:00am – 12:00pm at the funeral home, 15 West Avenue, Spencerport with Rose’s funeral service immediately following at 12:00pm. Interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 in Rose’s memory.
