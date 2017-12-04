Annette P. Liebeck

Churchville – Passed peacefully Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at age 82. She is survived by her husband, Lee; daughter, Brenda (Dale) Shade; son, Paul Seeman; devoted ex-daughter-in-law and caregiver, Sharon (Kevin) Collins; grandchildren, Christopher Seeman, Sarah, Joshua, Daniel and Mary Shade and Melissa Gilbert. Annette loved gardening, traveling but most of all she loved babysitting her grandchildren and the neighborhood children in their younger days.

Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Service, Saturday December 16th at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church in Chili, 3182 Chili Ave.