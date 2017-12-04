Anthony W. (Tony) Zamiara

Spencerport – December 1, 2017 at age 93. Son of the late Casmir and Teofila Zamiara and predeceased by his wife Janet Ross Zamiara. Tony is survived by his sons; Thomas (Sally), Anthony (Lori) and Mark (Louise); grandchildren, Megan, Adam, Joshua, Amy, Jessica, Janet, Zachary, and Connor; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Jackson, Henry, Charlotte, Jillian and Jackson. Tony is also survived by his brother Frank, long time business partner and brother in law Chester Waver, and many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Tony founded and owned, along with his partners, Maplecrest Sausage Co. and held a number of U.S. patents and trademarks. He loved the meat business and particularly enjoyed making polish sausage and hams, a Zamiara family tradition.

For more information about Anthony please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 3 from 1-4 pm at the funeral home 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Tony’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 4, 9 AM at St John The Evangelist Church, 55 Martha Street, Spencerport NY. Interment Parma Corners Cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff at Hamilton Manor Nursing Home who lovingly cared for Tony over the past 3 years and to the staff of both 2100 and 4100 at Unity Hospital who provided care and comfort during his last days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either St. Peter’s Kitchen, 681 Brown St. Rochester, NY 14611 or Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY 14620.