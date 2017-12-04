- A-Frame signs getting attention in Brockport/ purchase of building for new village hall questionedPosted 18 hours ago
Beverly Consagra
Brockport – Passed away peacefully at home on Monday November 27, 2017 at the age of 91.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years James, and her parents William and Mildred Davies. She is survived by her daughters Susan Consagra of Mystic Connecticut, Kim Consagra of Brockport New York, and Genine Consagra of Finksburg Maryland, grandchildren Samuel (Christyna) Consagra, William Consagra, and George Riggins, great granddaughter Evelyn Consagra, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday December 4th at 11am at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 14 State St., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Lollypop Farm or the Rochester Open Door Mission. www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com
