Delores S. Curtis

Chili – Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at age 82. Predeceased by her husband, Norris. Survived by her daughters, Candy (Alan) Hellaby and Mary Lou (Richard) Mattle; 5 grandchildren, John (Kelly) Hellaby, Michael (Megan) Hellaby, Onna (Scott) Tellex, Aimee (Chad) Mattle and Sarah Mattle; 2 great-grandchildren, Alaina and Ryan Tellex; sister-in-law, Joyce Curtis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Delores was a member of The Daughters of the Nile.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4. Funeral Service, Monday 10 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, 9 Browns Ave., Scottsville. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shrine Children’s Hospital c/o Damascus Shrine Center, 979 Bay Rd., Webster, NY 14580.