John H. Hull
Brockport – John H. Hull, age 90, passed away at Lakeside Beikirch Care Center on November 29, 2017. He was born December 3, 1926 in Brockport to the late Horace and Wilhelmina (Hotzmann) Hull.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia in 2016, son-in-law, Ken Bibby and all of his siblings.
John is survived by his children, David (Bernie) Hull of Holley, Chris Hull of FL, Teri Bibby of Holley; grandchildren, Elenna, Emily, Elijah and Ethan Bibby; great-grandson, Liam; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Route 31, Holley, on Saturday, December 2nd from 2:00-5:00pm followed by John’s funeral service at 5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to C.U.R.E., 200 Westfall Rd. Rochester, NY 14620.
To share a special memory of John, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.
