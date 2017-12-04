- A-Frame signs getting attention in Brockport/ purchase of building for new village hall questionedPosted 18 hours ago
Mary Kate Laing
Chili – On November 27, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at age 97. She is survived by her children, Stanley (Eluned) Laing, Andrew Laing, Kenniford G. (Mapalina) Laing & Kathryn (Michael) Blais; grandchildren, Graham, Jason, Benjamin, Mary & Kenniford A. Laing, Sarah, Neil & Justin Beaty; great-grandchildren, Grace, Hayden & Lauren Laing; several nephews, a niece and many friends.
Friends may call on Saturday, December 9th at St. George’s Episcopal Church, Hilton from 10 AM until Noon where her Memorial Service will be held at Noon. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. George’s Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice in her memory.
