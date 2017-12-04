Mary Kate Laing

Chili – On November 27, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at age 97. She is survived by her children, Stanley (Eluned) Laing, Andrew Laing, Kenniford G. (Mapalina) Laing & Kathryn (Michael) Blais; grandchildren, Graham, Jason, Benjamin, Mary & Kenniford A. Laing, Sarah, Neil & Justin Beaty; great-grandchildren, Grace, Hayden & Lauren Laing; several nephews, a niece and many friends.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 9th at St. George’s Episcopal Church, Hilton from 10 AM until Noon where her Memorial Service will be held at Noon. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. George’s Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice in her memory.