Patricia M. LaDue

Hamlin – Went into the arms of the Lord on November 28, 2017. She is survived by Edward Sr., her husband of 60 years; children, Mashell LaDue, Cheryl (Richard) David, Tina (Russell) Baxter, Cora Jo (Darrell Sayles) Benedict (predeceased by son-in-law, Kevin), Edward (Vicki) LaDue Jr., Fredrick (Debbie Geist) LaDue, Scott (Joanne) LaDue, Margaret (Michael) Beaupre & Justin (Maria) LaDue; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; also a brother, Gary (Patricia) LaShomb.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 13, 2018 at 1 PM at the Hamlin V.F.W. Any contributions can be made to the Honor Flight of Rochester.