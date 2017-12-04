- A-Frame signs getting attention in Brockport/ purchase of building for new village hall questionedPosted 18 hours ago
- Monroe Ambulance adjusting to closure of Brockport AmbulancePosted 18 hours ago
- Local author writes heart-pounding adventurePosted 18 hours ago
- 2017 Holiday Gift GuidePosted 1 day ago
- A Tour of the PastPosted 1 day ago
- Clarkson Town Board members review architectural updates for Brook Field at Clarkson projectPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport’s Holiday Light SpectacularPosted 1 week ago
- Disaster assistance available to NY Non-Profits affected by floodingPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Home for the HolidaysPosted 2 weeks ago
- Registration open for Empire State Ride to End CancerPosted 2 weeks ago
Patricia M. LaDue
Hamlin – Went into the arms of the Lord on November 28, 2017. She is survived by Edward Sr., her husband of 60 years; children, Mashell LaDue, Cheryl (Richard) David, Tina (Russell) Baxter, Cora Jo (Darrell Sayles) Benedict (predeceased by son-in-law, Kevin), Edward (Vicki) LaDue Jr., Fredrick (Debbie Geist) LaDue, Scott (Joanne) LaDue, Margaret (Michael) Beaupre & Justin (Maria) LaDue; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; also a brother, Gary (Patricia) LaShomb.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 13, 2018 at 1 PM at the Hamlin V.F.W. Any contributions can be made to the Honor Flight of Rochester.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login