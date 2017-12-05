Home   >   Obituaries   >   Genevieve P. Kier

Genevieve P. Kier

By on December 5, 2017

Greece, NY – On December 4, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Raymond L. Sr.; and son, Raymond L. Jr.; nieces, nephews.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 9:30AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church (Dewey Ave.). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

