Kari L. Ward
By Admin on December 5, 2017
North Chili – Sunday, December 3, 2017 at age 49 as a result of complications from frontal temporal dementia. Predeceased by her brother, Ryan Walsworth. Survived by her husband, Roger; 2 children, Andrew and Sara; parents, Richard and Marcia Walsworth; sister-in-law, Janice Walsworth; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, 2771 Chili Ave., Thursday 4-7 PM. Memorials may be made to the family so they may distribute to the organizations of their choice.
