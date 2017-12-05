- Sales Position AvailablePosted 6 hours ago
Rita Kuder (Putnam)
Gates – Sunday December 3, 2017 at age 101. Predeceased by her husband Joseph, parents Fred and Mary Putnam, sister and brothers Virgil, Frances, and Kenneth. Survived by her sons, Michael (Anne Marie), Patrick (Sandi), and Frederick (Lisa); grandchildren David (Jen), Barbara (Josh), Jason (Annetta), Travis (Christina), Cindi, Kristi (Bryan), Brian (Elise), Kari (Eric), Jennifer (Johnathan), Jacqueline; great grandchildren, Evan, William, James, Grayson, Rory, Hailey, Sean, Morgan, Owen, Harley, Wyatt, Hannah, Sam, Christopher, Deanna, and Zoey. Many, many nieces, nephews and cousins, including special niece — almost a daughter — Shannon.
Rita’s working career included Rochester Telephone Company, The Pfaudler Company, where she met her husband Joe, and the Gates Public Library, from its beginning as a volunteer, to full-time employee until her retirement. Then began her volunteer career at St. Mary’s Hospital, Park Ridge Hospital, Strong Children’s Museum, until retiring again at the age of 96.
Special thanks to all the staff at Reservoir Five of St. John’s Home, and nurse’s aides, and volunteers of Hospice of Rochester.
Friends may call at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Road. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lollypop Farm.
