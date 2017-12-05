William “Bill” Weimer

Spencerport – December 2, 2017 at age 77. Predeceased by his parents, William & Myra Weimer. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Weimer; children, Dee (Paul) Harris, David Weimer, Debi (Brian) Stanes; grandchildren, Tommy Stanes, Nicole Harris, Emily Stanes, Malinda (Tim) Amborski; great grandchildren, Reese & Drew Amborski; sisters, Martha (Don) Vincent, Becky (John) Knox; nieces, Laurie & Kate; nephew, Jeff. Bill graduated from the University of Southern Maine. He retired from Kodak and the Ogden Police Department. For more information about Bill, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

Bill’s visitation will be on Thursday December 7, from 4-8 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday December 8 at 10 am in the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Bill’s memory.