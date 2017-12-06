Home   >   Obituaries   >   Peter Monfiletto

Peter Monfiletto

By on December 6, 2017

Hilton – December 2, 2017. Age 78. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cynthia; children, Peter (Tina), Beth Ann (John Russell), Christopher & Jennifer Monfiletto; grandchildren, Emma, Vito & Angelina Monfiletto; sisters, Connie Monfiletto & Mary (Dante) Barbetta; sister-in-law, Mary Monfiletto; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings, Lou Monfiletto, Vincenza Curatola & Antoinette Massoni.

Services and Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be held privately. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Peter.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login