Peter Monfiletto

Hilton – December 2, 2017. Age 78. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cynthia; children, Peter (Tina), Beth Ann (John Russell), Christopher & Jennifer Monfiletto; grandchildren, Emma, Vito & Angelina Monfiletto; sisters, Connie Monfiletto & Mary (Dante) Barbetta; sister-in-law, Mary Monfiletto; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings, Lou Monfiletto, Vincenza Curatola & Antoinette Massoni.

Services and Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be held privately. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Peter.