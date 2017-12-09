Maggie Sue (Daniels) Kiereck

Greece – Died at home November 28, 2017, at age 90, following a battle with cancer. Born in Hahira, Georgia, Sue was predeceased by her husband Edward Frank Kiereck, D.C., and her daughter Maria Kurycki. She is survived by her daughters Mary Rita (Bob) Kurycki, Deborah Sunbeck Ph.D., and Veronica Kiereck; her sons Joseph (Marcy) Kiereck and Thomas (Georgia) Kiereck; her son-in-law Jim Kurycki; her sister Rosalyn (Robert) Sumner of Lake Park, Georgia, and brother John Cecil (Elsie) Daniels of Macon, Georgia; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Maggie Sue retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1987 and enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with family. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the Greece Assembly of God, 750 Long Pond Road, Rochester, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to her church community.