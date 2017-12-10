George I. Alexander

Spencerport – December 7, 2017, at the age of 94. Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Marian Alexander in 2005. George is survived by his daughters, Karen Alexander, Ann (William) Hill and Barbara (Richard) Puffer; grandchildren, Michelle (Geoffrey) Klahn of NC & Christine (Thomas) Irwin of CA; great-grandchildren, Breanna (Joseph Potts), Jadon , Marcellus, Kayla, Caitlyn & Alexander; great-great grandson, Haiden; brother, Harold (Donna) Alexander of Greece, NY; several nieces, nephews & cousins.

George served in the Army Corps of Engineers in WWII in Papau, New Guinea & the Philippines. He worked for General Railway Signal for 43 years & served as Deputy District Director of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. For more information, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com

George’s visitation will be held 3-6 PM on Monday at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. in Spencerport. His remembrance service will follow at 6:00 pm. His burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s name may be made to Honor Flight Rochester, PO Box 2358, Rochester, NY 14692.