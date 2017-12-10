Janet R. Rowe

Brockport – Went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by her family on Thursday November 30, 2017 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband George, brother Loren Richards and sister Sylvia Schopf. She is survived by her son; William “Bill” (Terri Thompson) Rowe, daughters; Carol (Chris) Hinckley, Linda (John) Baker, grandchildren Adam Rowe, Laura (Allan) Campisi, Jamie Rowe, Sam Hinckley, Laura (Dan) Nordquist, Grace and Coleman Hinckley, nieces, cousins, and many dear friends.

Janet served in the United States Navy during WWII, was the former Director of Nursing at the Cupola Nursing Home in Brockport. She served in many volunteer organizations including the Magnolia Twig Association, the Oncology Clinic at Lakeside Memorial Hospital and was on the board of the Seymour Library.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday December 16 at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Seymour Library, Lifetime Care Hospice, or Lollypop Farm.