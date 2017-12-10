- Sales Position AvailablePosted 5 days ago
Jill Brogan Tubb
Las Vegas/Hilton – December 7, 2017 in Las Vegas. Jill Brogan Tubb, 71. Survived by her devoted husband, Lee Tubb; her mother, Alice Brogan; siblings, Pamela (Arthur) Frisbee, Patrick, Thomas (Lolly), Timothy (Stephanie) Brogan & Leeanne (Michael) Reister; sister-in-law, Irene Brogan; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her father, James Brogan Sr. & her brother, James Jr.
A Private Family Service will be held at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home Inc. followed by Private Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to The Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.
