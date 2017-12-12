Patricia McMahon Callahan, 92, died November 21, 2017 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a long-time resident of Skaneateles, New York before she moved to Spencerport in 2015 to be closer to family. Pat was born Patricia Ann Mary Smith Connachan McMahon in Paisley, Scotland in 1925. At the age of 3, she crossed the Atlantic with her mother, brother and sister to join their father in America, entering through Ellis Island. Pat became U.S. citizen in 1967. The family settled in Kearny, New Jersey, where Pat attended St. Cecilia’s Catholic school from first through twelfth grade, graduating in 1943. In eighth grade, a nun she admired gave her a Miraculous Medal, celebrating the life and faith of Saint Catherine Laboure. Pat carried the medal with her always till her death, the image of Mary well worn by years of prayer.

Pat married Vincent Henderson Callahan (a Kearny native) in 1952. Vin, who died in 1988, was a successful businessman. He relied on Pat for support, stability, and an ever-positive outlook on what became eight relocations (encompassing 10 house moves) required by his career with Crucible Steel. Pat was active in the Catholic Church, her anchor. In the last 30 years of her life, she was very active at St. Mary’s of the Lake, Skaneateles and Holy Cross in Vero Beach, Florida. She worked with many charitable associations, including Literacy Volunteers of Auburn, the Skaneateles Library Guild, Father Peter Major’s Sudan Project, and the Sneaker Project in Vero. For 15 years Pat cooked monthly meals for homeless men at Unity Kitchen, and regularly contributed to the ecumenical Skaneateles Food Shelf. Pat received her AA degree in early childhood education from Elizabethtown (KY) Community College in spring, 1972. After many years of persistence, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in contemporary studies from Empire State College/Cayuga County Community College. She was honored with the distinguished alumni award in 2013. Pat enjoyed cooking and entertaining, including the sing-along after Christmas Eve mass, and numerous summer gatherings. She doted on her four grandchildren (Emily, Cary, Nate and Sarah) and they loved her mightily in return. She enjoyed travel, winter in Vero Beach, winning at bridge, and golf.

In addition to the grandchildren, she is survived by her three children and their spouses: Linda Callahan and John Hughes of Spencerport, New York; David and Barbara Callahan of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Cindy Callahan and John Marshall of Rockville, Maryland. A private interment was held at St. Mary’s of the Lake Cemetery, Skaneateles, New York on Saturday, November 25. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, Pat and family suggest donations to: Literacy Volunteers of Auburn (http://www.voa.org), johndaufoundation.org, or the Community Foundation of Central New York (https://www.cnycf.org).

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.