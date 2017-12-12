- Scholarship applications for Margaret McGrath Foundation due March 1Posted 2 days ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 1 week ago
- A-Frame signs getting attention in Brockport/ purchase of building for new village hall questionedPosted 1 week ago
- Monroe Ambulance adjusting to closure of Brockport AmbulancePosted 1 week ago
- Local author writes heart-pounding adventurePosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Holiday Gift GuidePosted 1 week ago
- A Tour of the PastPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport’s Holiday Light SpectacularPosted 2 weeks ago
- Disaster assistance available to NY Non-Profits affected by floodingPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2017 Home for the HolidaysPosted 3 weeks ago
Steven P. Ragan
Ragan, Steven P., of Spencerport, died peacefully Sunday, November 19, 2017 after a long illness at age 61. He is predeceased by his son, Jeremy; mother, Lois Barberi; and father, Paul Ragan. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia (Marra) and daughter, Ashley; his aunt, Marian Helprin; brother-in-law, Jim Marra.
Services were held Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals. Interment, Parma Corners Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Aurora House, 2495 S. Union St., Spencerport, NY 14559 or to St. Bonaventure Fund, PO Box 2519, St. Bonaventure, NY 14778.
To share a special memory, please visit: www.newcomerrochester.com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login