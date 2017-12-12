Steven P. Ragan

Ragan, Steven P., of Spencerport, died peacefully Sunday, November 19, 2017 after a long illness at age 61. He is predeceased by his son, Jeremy; mother, Lois Barberi; and father, Paul Ragan. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia (Marra) and daughter, Ashley; his aunt, Marian Helprin; brother-in-law, Jim Marra.

Services were held Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals. Interment, Parma Corners Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Aurora House, 2495 S. Union St., Spencerport, NY 14559 or to St. Bonaventure Fund, PO Box 2519, St. Bonaventure, NY 14778.

