Charles B. Murphy

Chili – Friday, December 8, 2017, at age 71. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Janice. Survived by his children Carol (Jeff) Eisenhauer, Steven, Daniel (Christine); grandchildren Matthew, Sara, Mackenzie, and Mitchell; mother-in-law Evelyn Hitzke; sister Kathleen (Michael) O’Neil, brother James Murphy (Laurence Tucci). Charles was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, member of the Chili Fire Department and American Legion Post 1830.

Friends are invited to his memorial service Saturday 9:30 AM, Whitehaven Memorial Park (All Seasons Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel House, 288 Frisbee Hill Rd., Hilton, NY 14468.