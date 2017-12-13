- Scholarship applications for Margaret McGrath Foundation due March 1Posted 3 days ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 1 week ago
- A-Frame signs getting attention in Brockport/ purchase of building for new village hall questionedPosted 1 week ago
- Monroe Ambulance adjusting to closure of Brockport AmbulancePosted 1 week ago
- Local author writes heart-pounding adventurePosted 1 week ago
- 2017 Holiday Gift GuidePosted 1 week ago
- A Tour of the PastPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport’s Holiday Light SpectacularPosted 2 weeks ago
- Disaster assistance available to NY Non-Profits affected by floodingPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2017 Home for the HolidaysPosted 3 weeks ago
Charles B. Murphy
Chili – Friday, December 8, 2017, at age 71. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Janice. Survived by his children Carol (Jeff) Eisenhauer, Steven, Daniel (Christine); grandchildren Matthew, Sara, Mackenzie, and Mitchell; mother-in-law Evelyn Hitzke; sister Kathleen (Michael) O’Neil, brother James Murphy (Laurence Tucci). Charles was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, member of the Chili Fire Department and American Legion Post 1830.
Friends are invited to his memorial service Saturday 9:30 AM, Whitehaven Memorial Park (All Seasons Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel House, 288 Frisbee Hill Rd., Hilton, NY 14468.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login