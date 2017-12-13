Neil McIlvenny

Byron – On December 10, 2017. Neil is predeceased by his father, David Roy McIlvenny; sister, Linda Glover; and best friends, Mark & Dewey Burton. Neil is survived by his mothers, Doris Bowker & Urbanie Burton; sisters, Janet Barrow, Anne Hopkinson & Sheila Hallworth; also Tracy & Paul Magruder and family, the Burton family and many other close friends.

Friends may come and share memories at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton on Friday from 4-6 PM. As per Neil’s wishes, friends will place him in his final resting place in the Adirondack Mountains. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Genesee County Animal Shelter in his memory.