Barbara E. (Bitsey) Sigmund
Churchville – Peacefully December 13, 2017 at age 71 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Joseph Sigmund; children, William Sigmund, Elizabeth (Joseph) Lipari; grandchildren, Brady Flanders and Joey Flanders; sisters, Ann Hansen (Richard Borsink), Sandra McGovern and Catherine (Jeffrey) Pauley and too many nieces, nephews and friends to list.
Family and friends are invited to gather Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 12-3PM at Black Creek Park Sunnyside Lodge, Churchville, NY, where a Celebration of her Life will take place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Churchville Volunteer Fire Dept., 24 Washington St., Churchville, NY 14428 in Bitsey’s name.
