Robert J. Marciano
By Admin on December 18, 2017
Greece – On December 12, 2017, age 75. He is predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Wanda, and his son Michael. He is survived by his wife, Alfia (DeLeo), his children Tonimarie (Michael) Marrese, Jeanette (Salvatore) Simonetti, Stephen Marciano & Christine Marciano-Brown; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandson; his brothers, Ernest (Patricia) & Kenneth (Linda) Marciano; brothers-in-law Salvatore (Carolyn), Phillip, Joseph (Marsha), Thomas & Ronald DeLeo; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Private services. Condolences welcome at burgerfuneralhome.com
