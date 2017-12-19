Catherine “Cathy” L. Greene

Albion, NY – Age 64 passed away peacefully at her home on December 16, 2017. The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 West Ave. Albion, NY on Thursday, December 21 from 4:30-6:30pm where her Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:30pm.

Family and friends are encouraged to think of memories of Cathy to share at the service. To share a special memory of Cathy, please visit: www.christophermitchell.com.