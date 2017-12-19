- Scholarship applications for Margaret McGrath Foundation due March 1Posted 1 week ago
Hannah Testa
Brockport – December 15, 2017, age 16; Predeceased by her father, Anthony Testa & her grandparents, Anne Lagattuta, Anthony Testa & Kenneth Stevens; Survived by her mother, Anita Testa; brother, Jerron Allen; sister, Mariah (Cory Lewis) Morales; grandmother, Beverly Stevens; niece, Jaelynn Verstreate; best friends, Racheal Smith & Savannah Bennem; & aunts, uncles, cousins and many wonderful friends.
Calling Hours Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where Hannah’s Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, PO Box 23041, Rochester, NY 14692 in Hannah’s memory.
