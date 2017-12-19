Don't miss
Ronald F. Bennett
By Admin on December 19, 2017
Chili – Monday, December 18, 2017. Peacefully at age 95. Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Jean; children, Rhonda (Paul) Laskoski, Gregory (Ellen), Mary (Kurt) Bradford and Michael (Debra); grandchildren, Matthew, Beth, Sara, Shawn, Erik, Keith, Michael, Scott, Katelyn and Johanna; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Cannan; several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Thursday 10AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church (Bldg. Fund).
