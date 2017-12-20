- Scholarship applications for Margaret McGrath Foundation due March 1Posted 1 week ago
Gerald “Jerry” Lemcke
Hamlin – December 19, 2017, age 85. Predeceased by his wife, Joyce 12/19/2010; brothers, Howard, Arthur, Richard, Robert; sisters, Hazel Kennedy, Shirley Carl, Betty Lou Delano, Florence Frey and twin sister, Geraldine Dow; son-in-law, Chuck Lutwiller. Survived by daughters, Cindy Lutwiller and Tammy (Rich Oliver) Castrechino; brothers, Jack, Bud, Red, Larry and Bucky; sister, Helen Kramer; sister-in-law, Joann Klafehn; son-in-law, Alan Castrechino; grandchildren, Danielle (Andrew) Barney, Cody (Chelsea Lambert) Castrechino, Dakota (Kelsey Mulholland) Castrechino; great-grandchildren, Emma & Grayson Barney; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 4-8 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 11AM. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Hamlin Vol. Fire Dept.
