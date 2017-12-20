Don't miss
James L. Causland
By Admin on December 20, 2017
Hilton – December 15, 2017. Age 89.
Visitation will be held on THURSDAY, from 4-7PM at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton. A Funeral Mass will be held FRIDAY at St. Mark’s Church at 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
